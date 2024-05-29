FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

FullNet Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FULO opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. FullNet Communications has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access, and web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions.

