Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Shares Up 0.8%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 3,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

