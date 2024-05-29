Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $72.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,387. 18.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

