GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $175.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

NYSE GDDY opened at $138.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.72. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $141.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,036,515.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,292 shares of company stock worth $14,567,860 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,963,000 after buying an additional 695,897 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

