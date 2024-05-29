Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.54. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $180.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 79,318 shares in the last quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

