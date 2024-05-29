Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Granite Ridge Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $851.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CFO Tyler Farquharson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $421,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $111,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

