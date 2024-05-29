Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Granite Ridge Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.
Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance
NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $851.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.
Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources
In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CFO Tyler Farquharson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at $421,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $111,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
