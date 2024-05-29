Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.0 %

Haynes International stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $752.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

