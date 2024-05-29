HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 398.26% from the company’s previous close.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,636,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 517,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

