Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 995,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 23,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

