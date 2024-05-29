H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 14th

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HRGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dividend History for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR)

