Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 271.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.39.

NYSE:HUM opened at $349.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.01 and a 200-day moving average of $369.62. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

