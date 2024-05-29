iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Lessened by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,142 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.58. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

