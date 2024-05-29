Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 336 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRPT

Insider Activity

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $399,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,261 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.