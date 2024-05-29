Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 255.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

SCHE opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

