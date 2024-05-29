Johnson Financial Group Inc. Invests $28,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 288,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 946,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,218,000 after acquiring an additional 147,805 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

CWST stock opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 320.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 733 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $69,129.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,534.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,967 shares of company stock worth $279,523. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

