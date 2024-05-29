Johnson Financial Group Inc. Invests $33,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTE stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have commented on TTE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

