JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target to $126.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

TKO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $108.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 1.03.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,899,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in TKO Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,069,000 after purchasing an additional 485,105 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TKO Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,983,000 after purchasing an additional 322,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN LP grew its holdings in TKO Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

