Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,184,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,061,000 after buying an additional 1,051,922 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,939,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock worth $54,524,118 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

