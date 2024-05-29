Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Kinsale Capital Group has a payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $17.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $378.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.61. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $301.74 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

