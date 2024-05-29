LINKBANCORP, Inc. (LNKB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 14th

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

LINKBANCORP has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

LNKB opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. LINKBANCORP has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LINKBANCORP will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $59,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Samuel sold 197,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,678,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, May 13th.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

