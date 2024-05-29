Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Lowered to $116.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

