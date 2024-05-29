Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,272,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,405 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,698,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 3,713,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 5,795,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

