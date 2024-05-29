MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given New $2,047.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,793.00.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,675.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $266.00 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -250.05 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,448.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $966.13.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total value of $2,598,472.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,472.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total value of $2,598,472.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,472.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $81,073,228. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

