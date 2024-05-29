Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Morguard North American Price Performance
Morguard North American has a one year low of C$13.17 and a one year high of C$16.21.
Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.76 million during the quarter.
About Morguard North American
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.
