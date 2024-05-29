Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 5,595 iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS IGEB opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1878 per share. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.