Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 5,834 Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDC. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.