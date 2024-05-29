Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $216,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,893 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after buying an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 33.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,624 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 846,320 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

