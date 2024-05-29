Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SAM Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 80,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

