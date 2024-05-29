Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,139,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Absci Co. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

