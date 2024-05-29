Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.4 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.