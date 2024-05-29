Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases New Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 52,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 43,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

