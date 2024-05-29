Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $200,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

