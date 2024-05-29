Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $220,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 16,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 180,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 167,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

