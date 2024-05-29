Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRM opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.46, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $83.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 393.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

