Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.39. Snowflake has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 201.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $258,957,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

