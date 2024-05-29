Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NBH opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $10.54.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
