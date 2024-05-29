Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,101 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,856. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $253.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.48 and a 200 day moving average of $244.08.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

