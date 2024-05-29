Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,667 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $187.29 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

