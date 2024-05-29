Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,290 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

FR stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

