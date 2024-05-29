Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 345 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after buying an additional 151,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

