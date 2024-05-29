Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after purchasing an additional 401,144 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after acquiring an additional 524,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,431,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,413,000 after acquiring an additional 74,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $187,123,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $787,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,763. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $115.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

