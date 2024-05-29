Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

RMD stock opened at $207.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day moving average is $183.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,749 shares of company stock worth $3,398,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

