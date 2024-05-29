Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,644,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,445,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,753,000 after purchasing an additional 204,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,145,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in CF Industries by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after buying an additional 356,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

