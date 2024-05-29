Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Lear worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lear by 131.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Lear Trading Down 0.6 %

LEA stock opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $121.38 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

