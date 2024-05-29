Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 488.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO opened at $156.79 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

