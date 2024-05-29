Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $487.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $441.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $489.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

