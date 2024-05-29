Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,894 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

