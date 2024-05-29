Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.59 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $86.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

