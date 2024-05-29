Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 847,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

