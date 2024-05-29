Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.38 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,503.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,420 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $156,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $141,048.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $156,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,770 shares of company stock worth $23,961,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.65 and its 200 day moving average is $132.53. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

